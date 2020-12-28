Barcelona forward Lionel Messi praised Pep Guardiola as he admitted he has not yet made up his mind over his future beyond the summer.

Speaking to La Sexta, Messi was non-committal when it came to his future at Barcelona, but did indicate he would one day like to play in MLS.

Messi shocked the world when he announced in the summer that he wanted to leave Barcelona. However, then president Josep Maria Bartomeu blocked the move and the Argentine committed to stay this season to avoid a legal battle. Nonetheless, Messi is yet to agree a new deal, and from January he will be free to negotiate his next move as he will enter the final six months of his contract.

"I don't know what I'm going to do yet," Messi told Spanish television channel La Sexta. "I'm going to wait until the season ends.

I would like to play in the United States and experience life and the league there, but ultimately come back to Barcelona in some capacity. Right now the most important thing is to focus on the team and finish the season well, to focus on trying to win trophies and not get distracted by other things.

Messi has been linked with a move to Manchester City next summer, to be reunited with his former manager Pep Guardiola, and he admitted the pair do communicate.

"His (Guardiola) way of preparing games was exceptional and his way and the way of working that Luis Enrique worked too was excellent," Messi added. "I was fortunate to work with both men."

A potential reunion with Neymar at Barca was also discussed, but the chances of being able to prize the Brazilian from Paris Saint-Germain are tough, according to Messi.

"How would the club pay PSG for the transfer (of Neymar)?" Messi said. "The situation will be tough for the new president, who will have to be intelligent and get everything in order. Changes will be needed for him to do well.

"I don't know if Neymar said that (that the two would play together next year). You'd have to ask him about what he said. We do chat sometimes and we are in touch."

Messi also commented on the sale by Barcelona of Luis Suarez to Athletico Madrid, saying he did not understand how the club could allow the striker to move to one of their main rivals.

"What they did seemed crazy to me, because of how he left. He left for free, paying him his contract and a team that fights for the same thing as us," Messi added.

