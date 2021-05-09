A Diego Carlos own goal deep in stoppage time gave Real Madrid a 2-2 draw against Sevilla as Los Blancos missed the chance to go top of La Liga.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid’s goalless draw on Saturday presented Zinedine Zidane’s side with a golden opportunity to leapfrog their rivals in the table, but Julen Lopetegui’s visitors had other ideas.

The hosts appeared to have taken the lead after just 12 minutes when Karim Benzema squeezed in a header at the back post from an Alvaro Odriozola cross, but a late offside call was made to rule it out.

Champions League Opinion: Chelsea return could be catalyst for Hazard to finally become a Galactico 04/05/2021 AT 18:24

Sevilla, who started well, rubbed salt into the wounds by finding the back of the Real Madrid not long after, with Fernando guiding a finish past Thibaut Courtois after a knock-down inside the box from a freekick.

Vinicius Junior should have equalised in the second half when Toni Kroos put a chance on a plate for him, but the Real Madrid goal came on 67 minutes, with the German midfielder setting up substitute Marco Asensio for a near-post strike.

Benzema won a penalty after a breakaway only for VAR to pull the play all the way back to an Eder Militao handball inside the box at the other end of the pitch. Ivan Rakitic converted the spot kick to put Sevilla ahead.

Eden Hazard was introduced off the bench as Real Madrid pursued another equaliser and the Belgian played a role in a deflected Kroos shot finding the back of the net four minutes into stoppage time at the end of the match.

The result sees Real Madrid move back up into second place above Barcelona, but Zidane’s side are still two points behind La Liga pace-setters Atletico Madrid with just two fixtures left to play.

TALKING POINT - Nobody wants to take charge of the Spanish title race!

This was Real Madrid’s chance to finally take the lead in the title race at the top of La Liga. However, they spurned that opportunity, just as Barcelona did against Granada and against Atletico Madrid on Saturday. This weekend was billed as the weekend that would decide the Spanish title race, but nothing was decided. Instead, three teams can realistically still get their hands on the trophy. What an end to the season in Spain!

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla)

Some questioned last season whether Rakitic was finished at the top level of the game following his departure from Barcelona, but this was a performance that demonstrated all the qualities of the Croatian midfielder. He did an excellent job of controlling things in the centre of the pitch and also gave the away side creativity and a finishing touch in front of goal, converting the penalty that put Sevilla 2-1 up.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Courtois 5, Odriozola 7, Militao 4, Nacho 5, Marcelo 5, Casemiro 6, Kroos 8, Modric 6, Valverde 5, Benzema 7, Vinicius 4. Subs - Asensio 7, Hazard 5, Gutierrez 5.

Sevilla - Bono 7, Navas 6, Kounde 6, Carlos 5, Acuna 5, Fernando 7, Rakitic 8, Jordan 6, Papu 5, Suso 5, Ocampos 4. Subs - Oliver 4, Rodriguez 4, En-Nesyri 4, de Jong 3, Gudelj 3.

KEY MOMENTS

12’ GOOOOO… NO! Against the run of play, Real Madrid have taken the lead! Odriozola's cross to the back post was a good one and Benzema somehow managed to squeeze his header in at the back post, but no! It’s been disallowed for offside!

22’ GOAL! Real Madrid 0-1 Sevilla: The ball is in the back of the net and this time it stands! It fell nicely for Fernando who beat Courtois with a very calm finish! Sevilla have the lead that their start to the match probably justifies! Work for Real Madrid to do here! They are trailing after 23 minutes.

65’ HOW DID HE MISS?! That should have been the equaliser for Real Madrid. Modric flicked a pass over the top for Kroos who squared it for Vinicius, but he bundles it wide from just a few yards out.

67’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-1 Sevilla: A Real Madrid equaliser! It's an instant impact by Asensio! He was played in behind, turned back to play the pass to Kroos who in turn found the winger who guided an excellent finish into the back of the net at the near post!

77’ PENALTY KICK TO SEVILLA! The referee has awarded the spot kick to Sevilla for a handball by Militao moments after one was awarded to Benzema at the other end. Such drama!

78’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-2 Sevilla: Rakitic tucks away the penalty kick and Sevilla have the lead again! The former Barcelona midfielder might just have done serious damage to Real Madrid's title chances! Courtois guessed the wrong way as Rakitic found the bottom corner.

90+5’ Real Madrid 2-2 Sevilla: Kroos with the equaliser! Or was it an own goal? Either way, it’s in! There was nothing happening for the Real Madrid midfielder as he strode forward with the ball at his feet, but his low strike picked up a deflection off Carlos and wrong-footed Bono on its way through to the back of the net!

90+6’ ASEMIRO... wide! That was soooo close to a winner for Real Madrid! The ball was set back to Casemiro on the edge of the box, but the Brazilian could only guide his shot inches wide!

KEY STATS

Ivan Rakitic became the first player to score and assist in a single league game against Real Madrid this season.

Marco Asensio has scored more goals as a substitute (eight) than any other Real Madrid player under Zinedine Zidane.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Santos: Referee apologised after disallowed Ronaldo goal which saw star storm off pitch 27/03/2021 AT 23:02