Spanish league leaders Atletico Madrid suffered their first defeat in 12 league games as they were beaten 2-0 at home to Levante on Saturday afternoon.

Jose Luis Morales gave the visitors the lead on the half-hour mark with a deflected strike from just inside the area to deceive keeper Jan Oblak, while Jorge de Frutos knocked into an empty net to score the second in added time after Oblak had committed himself forward to contest a corner.

Liga Atletico slip up again to offer renewed hope to title rivals 17/02/2021 AT 20:13

After a poor first half, Atletico came out fighting in the second but could not beat Levante keeper Daniel Cardenas despite firing 28 shots on goal, 11 of which were on target. They also hit the post and had an Angel Correa goal ruled out.

A first league defeat since December left Atletico with 55 points after 23 games and second-placed Real Madrid could reduce the gap to three points when they visit Real Valladolid later on Saturday.

Perez promises Mbappe and €100m to Zidane on one condition - Euro Papers

Liga Real Madrid beat Valencia to reduce Atletico’s lead back to five points 14/02/2021 AT 13:15