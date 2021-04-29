Lionel Messi has told the club he is willing to sign a new contract, that is according to reports in Spain.

The 33-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season when he will be able to leave on a free transfer. However, his father and agent, Jorge, has told club president Joan Laporta that Messi is willing to sign a new deal, but that intention is contingent on Barcelona being active in the summer transfer market. Specifically, the club must commit to putting together a squad capable of challenging for the Champions League for Messi to stay and, TVE add, take an unspecified pay cut.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner submitted a request to leave the club last summer, and, after having seen that request denied , he looked certain to leave this close season.

Meanwhile, Josep Bartomeu, the source of much of Messi's frustration, resigned and has been replaced by Laporta, who won the recent presidential elections on a ticket of convincing Messi to stay at the club.

