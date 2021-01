Football

'Lionel Messi has given everything' - Ronald Koeman after Barcelona win over Athletic in La Liga

Reaction from Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman after Lionel Messi scored twice in an eventful 3-2 victory over Athletic Bilbao at San Mames in the Spanish La Liga on Wednesday. The result moved Barcelona into third place, five points behind fierce rivals Real Madrid and seven back of leaders Atletico Madrid, who have played two games less.

00:00:41, 33 views, an hour ago