Lionel Messi has said he is “tired of always being the problem” at Barcelona.

Messi came close to leaving the club in the last transfer window and is yet to sign an extension to his contract, which expires next summer.

He came under fire recently from Antoine Griezmann’s former advisor Eric Olhats, who called Messi’s attitude “deplorable” and said he leads a "regime of terror" at Barcelona.

It is unclear whether Messi was responding to those comments directly, but, after arriving back in Barcelona from international duty with Argentina, he told reporters: “I'm tired of always being the problem for everything at the club.”

Messi played for Argentina on Tuesday as they beat Peru 2-0, following a draw with Paraguay.

He started on the bench in Barcelona’s last game but looks set to return to the starting XI when they face Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

