Lionel Messi is close to agreeing a two-year contract extension with Barcelona according to reports in Spain.

Spanish newspaper AS report the 33-year-old is on the verge of putting pen to paper on a two-year deal that will end intense speculation over his future at the Camp Nou.

Messi has been strongly linked with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain since he publicly expressed his desire to leave Barcelona last summer amid concerns over the direction of the club.

Since then, Josep Bartomeu has been ousted as Barca president, with Joan Laporta returning to the role for a second stint earlier this year.

The report claims only “structural details” are left to be finalised before Messi signs a new contract that will keep him at Barcelona until the summer of 2023, when he could decide to play somewhere else.

A return to Newell’s Old Boys, where Messi was spotted by Barcelona as a youngster, could reportedly be on the cards as a “swansong” for the 33-year-old.

'Messi renewal talks are going well' - Laporta

“Things are going well, but it is not a done deal yet,” Laporta said about negotiations with Messi on Tuesday.

“The thing with Leo is that it is not a matter of money from his side. From our side, we know the limits of the possibilities we have and he is showing a lot of understanding. He wants to stay and we will try our best to make that happen.”

