Ronald Koeman has voiced his delight that Lionel Messi will be staying at Barcelona for another season after attempting to leave the club this summer.

The Argentine announced last week that he would remain at Camp Nou for at least another season, having previously tried to force his way out of the club, sparking a legal debate about his exit clause.

"It's great because everybody knows [Messi] is the best player in the world and to have that in your team is exceptional," Koeman told Barca's website.

"Okay, for us it's now important to have Leo in the best conditions to play, because there is no question about his quality.

"It's fantastic that he will be part of the season for Barcelona because everybody is really happy about that."

A host of other big names have been linked with a departure from Camp Nou, including the likes of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, but Koeman says he is happy with how his squad has performed in pre-season.

"I'm really happy about the performances of the players. They've worked really hard together," he said.

"We know that it's a pre-season that is a little more complicated because some players have already been playing and some players have had more holidays.

"This pre-season is more difficult to have everybody in the best condition, but we need to play the first game in LaLiga against Villarreal. For that we have some friendlies and more training sessions and we need that because it’s a short period of the pre-season."

