LIVE

Cádiz CF - Sevilla FC

Liga - 27 September 2020

Liga – Follow the Football match between Cádiz CF and Sevilla FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 27 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Álvaro Cervera or Julen Lopetegui? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Cádiz CF and Sevilla FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Cádiz CF vs Sevilla FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

