Elche CF - Athletic Club

Follow the Liga live Football match between Elche CF and Athletic Club with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 22 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Francisco Escriba or Marcelino García Toral? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Elche CF and Athletic Club news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Elche CF and Athletic Club. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

