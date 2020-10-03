LIVE

Elche CF - SD Huesca

Liga - 3 October 2020

Liga – Follow the Football match between Elche CF and SD Huesca live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 3 October 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jorge Almiron or Michel? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Elche CF and SD Huesca? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Elche CF vs SD Huesca. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

