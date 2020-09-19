LIVE

Getafe CF - CA Osasuna

Liga - 19 September 2020

Liga – Follow the Football match between Getafe CF and CA Osasuna live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 19 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers José Bordalás or Jagoba Arrasate? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Getafe CF and CA Osasuna? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Getafe CF vs CA Osasuna. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

