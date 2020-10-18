LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

SD Huesca - Real Valladolid

Liga - 18 October 2020

Follow the Liga live Football match between SD Huesca and Real Valladolid with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 18 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Michel or Sergio? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest SD Huesca and Real Valladolid news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for SD Huesca and Real Valladolid. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

