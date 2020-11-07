SD Huesca - SD Eibar

Follow the Liga live Football match between SD Huesca and SD Eibar with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 7 November 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Michel or José Luis Mendilibar? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest SD Huesca and SD Eibar news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for SD Huesca and SD Eibar. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

