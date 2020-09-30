LIVE

Villarreal CF - Deportivo Alavés

Liga - 30 September 2020

Liga – Follow the Football match between Villarreal CF and Deportivo Alavés live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 30 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Unai Emery or Pablo Machín Díez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Villarreal CF and Deportivo Alavés? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Villarreal CF vs Deportivo Alavés. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

