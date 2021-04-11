Real Madrid’s injury problems have reared their head again, with Lucas Vazquez ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Vazquez went off injured in the first half of the Clasico win over Barcelona on Saturday, following a stiff challenge from Sergio Busquets, after which manager Zinedine Zidane said he had some players in the dressing room who required patching up.

Spain international Vazquez requires more than patching up, as the club confirmed on Sunday that he had suffered cruciate knee ligament damage.

La Liga Koeman furious with referee after Barca beaten by Real 8 HOURS AGO

"Following tests carried out today on Lucas Vazquez by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain to the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee,” read a statement from Real Madrid. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Vazquez took to Instagram to inform his 9.9m followers that he was "gutted" to have been struck down by injury at the business end of the season.

"I’m going to have to help the team from the sidelines for a while,” he

.

"Gutted, but never down. If there’s one thing this club has taught me it’s to always fight. From this moment I’m giving all I can to be back as soon as possible and help this team in the final stages. Thanks to everyone for your messages and support.

"One objective - keep fighting for La Liga and the Champions League!”

'We controlled the game' - Zidane after El Clasico triumph

The win over Barcelona on Saturday moved Real top of La Liga, while they face Liverpool in the quarter finals of the Champions League on Wednesday protecting a 3-1 lead from the first leg.

With Dani Carvajal also sidelined, It is likely that Zidane will turn to Alvaro Odriozola to play at right-back against Liverpool.

The injury casts doubt on whether the versatile 29-year-old has played his final game for the club as his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Liga El Clasico still the best fixture in club football and latest encounter proved it 19 HOURS AGO