Atletico performed a dramatic second half comeback to beat Real Valladolid 2-1 to secure their first Spanish league title since 2014.

The turnaround was completed when Suarez was gifted the ball just inside the opposition half and he converted to secure Atletico their eleventh Liga title overall.

The Uruguay international says his family have suffered as a result of his surprise exit from Barcelona last summer, but has thanked Atletico for putting their faith in him.

"What I experienced was difficult. Barcelona didn’t value me, they underestimated me and Atletico opened the doors for me," the Uruguay forward told La Liga TV after the final whistle.

"I will always be grateful to this great club for trusting me. My wife, my children, they all suffered.

I have been playing football for so many years and they never suffered so much. It is an amazing feeling to perform in the final game of the season.

"My work is to help the team and pay them back by scoring goals.

"Atletico is a huge club and we have shown it this season. We have been the most consistent performers and that is why we are champions."

Atletico manager Diego Simeone said: "To stay top of the league for so long is an enormous achievement. I'm so grateful to the players, especially those who played less, as we had to stay united behind the same objective as a team, and we did that throughout."

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 22: Atletico MadridÂ´s players and head coach celebrate after winning the Spanish league football match against Real Valladolid FC and the Liga Championship title at the Jose Zorilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain on May 22, 2021

