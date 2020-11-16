Uruguay have announced Luis Suarez has tested positive for coronavirus, with the Atletico Madrid forward now set to miss this weekend’s match against former club Barcelona.

Suarez becomes the latest player to return a positive Covid-19 test on international duty, with Egypt also confirming on Monday that Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny tested positive.

Elneny’s case follows the positive result of compatriot Mohamed Salah, with the Liverpool forward pictured attending his brother’s wedding ahead of Egypt’s double header against Togo.

For Suarez, the 33-year-old will miss Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil, while he is also set to be out for Atletico’s match against Barca on Saturday.

Suarez was preparing to take on his old club at his new home, but Atleti must try and beat Barca at the Wanda without their influential forward.

João Félix and Luis Suárez have helped Atletico get off to an unbeaten start in La Liga Image credit: Getty Images

Since leaving on a free from Barca, where he was the club’s third all-time top goalscorer, Suarez has gone on to score five goals and record one assist in La Liga this season.

Atleti are third in La Liga, unbeaten after seven games, and know winning their games in hand would put them top as it stands.

Barca meanwhile are down in eighth with Ronald Koeman’s tenure beginning with two defeats from their opening seven league games.

