Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj have finally been registered for La Liga after Gerard Pique agreed to take a large pay cut.

It has been well documented that Barcelona have struggled to keep a lid on their wage bill, which has forced Lionel Messi out of the door - with the club legend joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The club have also confirmed talks with two other captains Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, about further adaptations to their current wages to help ease the financial stress.

Busquets and Alba are reportedly "totally and utterly willing to cooperate" as the club try to find ways to register remaining signings, including Sergio Aguero.

A statement on the Barcelona club website reads : "FC Barcelona is able to register Memphis, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj to play in the Spanish Liga de Futbol Profesional.

This has been made possible thanks to an agreement with Gerard Pique whereby the Barca second captain’s salary has been substantially reduced. This means that all of the first team players will be available for selection by Ronald Koeman for this Sunday’s opening Liga fixture against Real Sociedad.

"The club is also continuing to work with two of the other captains, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, to adapt their salaries to the club’s current situation. It must be noted that both players are totally and utterly willing to cooperate.

"This summer, FC Barcelona has achieved a number of sales and loans with regard to its senior squad that have meant that all of the players can be registered for the start of the 2021/22 season."

Memphis joined the club from Lyon on a free transfer. The Netherlands international played 234 times for the French outfit, scoring 88 goals and notching 60 assists.

He had an impressive spell with the Netherlands during their Euro 2020 campaign, registering four goal contributions in as many games, which helped the forward land his move to Spain.

Garcia joined Aguero in switching Manchester for Barcelona after three years at Manchester City. He made only a handful of appearances for the Premier League side after struggling to force his way into Pep Guardiaola’s first XI.

