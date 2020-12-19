Lionel Messi equalled Pele's record of 643 goals for a single club after scoring for Barcelona in their 2-2 draw against Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.

The Argentine, 33, hit the milestone goal with a diving header just before half-time on the rebound after his penalty was saved by Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech.

Liga Gomez header earns Valencia point at Barca as Messi matches Pele record 3 HOURS AGO

Pele scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Brazilian side Santos, between 1956 and 1974.

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi heads the ball to score a goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Valencia CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on December 19, 2020. ( Image credit: Getty Images

Messi's goal brought Barca level after Mouctar Diakhaby headed home in the 29th minute.

Defender Ronald Araujo gave Barcelona the lead early in the second half with an acrobatic strike from inside the area but Valencia hit back in the 69th minute when Maxi Gomez turned in a cross from Jose Gaya.

Additional reporting courtesy of Reuters.

Liga Suarez nets double as Atletico go clear at the top 3 HOURS AGO