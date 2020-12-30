Philippe Coutinho is set to undergo knee surgery after sustaining an injury in Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Eibar on Tuesday.

Coutinho, who has been a regular starter for Barca this season, came on as a substitute against Eibar but limped off late in the game.

It has now been confirmed he is now facing a spell out as he undergoes surgery.

“The tests carried out on the first team player Philippe Coutinho have shown that the midfielder has an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee,” Barcelona said in a statement.

“Treatment will necessitate arthroscopic surgery which will take place in the coming days.”

The draw with Eibar left Barcelona sixth in La Liga, seven points behind leaders Atletico Madrid who have two games in hand.

Lionel Messi missed the match due to injury.

