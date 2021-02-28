Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane backed his side when they have their backs against the wall ahead of Money's clash with Real Sociedad.

Real slipped 10 points behind Atletico with a 2-1 defeat at home to Levante at the end of January but have turned their stuttering campaign around with a flawless run in February despite a crippling injury crisis.

Premier League ‘It's just a bit awkward when I have to praise my own players’ – Klopp on Salah future 8 HOURS AGO

They also are the only Spanish side to have won the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, winning 1-0 at Atalanta on Wednesday after Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico lost their home fixtures.

"That's how this team works, when the tide turns against us, we know how to impose ourselves in the critical moments," Zidane told reporters.

"We know you will always experience difficulties in a season but you always have good moments too. But the campaign is very long, there's a lot of games left, and we still haven't achieved anything."

Real go into Monday's game sitting third in the standings after Barcelona beat Sevilla 2-0 on Saturday to rejoin the title race.

Zidane said he never thought Atletico would run away with the championship.

"Right now it's between three teams, before people said only one team could win it, soon it will be down to two teams. But we've always felt it was open. There's 42 points left to play for and we'll keep only focusing on ourselves," he added.

Real's injury problems were eased by Federico Valverde and Alvaro Odriozola returning to training but they are still without top scorer Karim Benzema, captain Sergio Ramos and record signing Eden Hazard.

Man Utd to pounce for £30m star bargain from Fiorentina - Euro Papers

transfers Messi could stay at Barca, Dortmund prepare to sell Sancho - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 23:27