Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of David Alaba on a free transfer.

The Austrian defender confirmed he would be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and was widely tipped to be heading to Spain.

There was widespread interest in one of the best defenders in the game, but Real Madrid were able to fend off rivals despite the upheaval at the club.

Liga Real Madrid set for uncertainty and upheaval after Zidane exit - Inside Football 7 HOURS AGO

Despite Zinedine Zidane announcing his departure this week, it has not put off Alaba whose signature was confirmed on Friday

Real did not provide details of the contract, but Raphael Honigstein claimed Alaba had agreed on a five-year deal worth £412,000 per week.

Alaba departs Bayern having won two Champions Leagues and 10 Bundesliga crowns.

With Sergio Ramos in the twilight of his career and increasingly injury prone, and doubts surrounding the future of Raphael Varane, Alaba will be charged with the task of strengthening the defence at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Euro 2020 Varane delighted with Benzema's France return YESTERDAY AT 16:38