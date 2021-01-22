Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for coronavirus.

The club confirmed the news on their official website, with the Frenchman set to go into a spell of isolation.

In line with protocols, the club will keep their manager closely monitored during his period in isolation.

The development comes at a time when Real are struggling for form on the pitch.

They suffered the embarrassment of being dumped out of the Copa Del Rey by Segunda B side Alcoyano on Wednesday.

Marca went with a headline of “Zidane in Danger” following the exit, pointing out that previous managers Bernd Schuster and Manuel Pellegrini were dismissed on the back of being stunned in the Copa Del Rey - while Eurosport's Graham Ruthven felt it was damning of Zidane as a coach.

While they are out of the cup, Real are second in La Liga - albeit seven points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid.

The team will have to navigate the short term without Zidane at the helm. They travel to Alaves on Saturday and face Levante at home the following weekend.

