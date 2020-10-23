Luka Jovic faces six months in prison in Serbia for breaching quarantine rules earlier this year, according to El Partizado de Cope citing Serbian agency Tanjug.

Marca reported in April the footballer faced the possibility of a €1,275 fine with prosecutors looking to give the 22-year-old a three-year prison sentence, but this has been revised.

transfers Koeman ready for Messi to join Man City - Paper Round 18/10/2020 AT 07:09

El Mundo report he was one of the few players allowed to return home during lockdown, but was allegedly seen partying in Belgrade and was criticised, as well as other Serbian players, by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

She said: "We have negative examples of our footballers, who are paid very well, ignoring mandatory self-isolation upon returning home.”

transfers Sarr a last-minute Man Utd target, Arsenal set Aouar deadline - Paper Round 01/10/2020 AT 06:16