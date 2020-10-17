Real Madrid will face Barcelona in the first Clasico of the season next week on the back of a shock 1-0 home defeat to Cadiz.

Zinedine Zidane made a number of changes to his Real Madrid side, with Casemiro and Fede Valverde dropping out having travelled a long distance over the international break and Isco and Lucas Vazquez coming in.

Cadiz came close to taking a shock lead within 90 minutes when Alvaro Negredo had a shot cleared off the line by Sergio Ramos, with Anthony Lozano also spurning a good opportunity to give the visitors the advantage.

Lozano did, however, find the back of the net after 16 minutes, bursting behind the Real Madrid defence following a Negredo knock-down to chip a composed finish over Courtois. It was the least they deserved from a first half they dominated.

Four changes were made by the home side for the start of the second half, with Marco Asensio, Casemiro, Eder Militao and Fede Valverde all introduced as Sergio Ramos was withdrawn with a knee injury.

Even after these changes, Real Madrid still struggled to create much and suffered a defeat that opens the door for Barca to join them at the top of La Liga with a win over Getafe later on Saturday evening.

TALKING POINT - Sergio Ramos injury leaves Real Madrid sweating for El Clasico

The sight of Ramos in the stands for the start of the second half with an ice pack on his left knee was perhaps the only thing more concerning for Real Madrid than the scoreline. The next week will see Los Blancos face a Champions League fixture and the first Clasico of the season and they might have to play those without their spiritual leader on the pitch.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Anthony Lozano (Cadiz)

Cadiz’s front two of Negredo and Lozano gave Real Madrid problems from start to finish, but it was the latter who provided more cutting edge in front of goal, scoring what proved to be the match-winner. The Honduran could have scored more than just one, but he was the biggest difference between the two sides. Real Madrid lacked a frontman like Lozano.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Courtois 6, Marcelo 5, Varane 4, Ramos 5, Nacho 5, Isco 4, Kroos 4, Modric 6, Vinicius 6, Benzema 5, Vazquez 5. Subs - Jovic 5, Militao 5, Asensio 4, Valverde 4, Casemiro 5.

Cadiz - Ledesma 6, Espino 6, Jimenez 7, Cala 8, Martinez 7, Salvi 7, Jonsson 5, Mari 6, Fernandez 6, Lozano 8, Negredo 8. Subs - Malbasic 6, Alvaro 5, Fernandez 6, Garrido 5, Izquierdo 5.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ Off the line! Almost a shock opener for the away side within the first few minutes! Negredo slid a finish underneath Courtois, it was heading for the back of the net, but Ramos was back to make an astonishing clearance!

16’ GOAL! Real Madrid 0-1 Cadiz: They deserve that! Cadiz have taken the lead! Negredo knocked a lofted pass into the pass of Lozano and the forward shows great composure to clip a finish over the Belgian goalkeeper! What an astonishing start from the away side! They have been dominant!

46’ No Ramos! Zidane has rung the changes for the start of the second half and there’s no sign of Ramos on the pitch! The Real Madrid captain has suffered a knee injury of some sort and can’t continue.

83’ Off the crossbar! Benzema shoots from the edge of the opposition penalty area, he struck it well, he beat Ledesma, but the ball comes back off the woodwork and Cadiz survive!

KEY STATS

Real Madrid suffered their first home defeat in La Liga for 399 days.

