Thibaut Courtois made a costly mistake and Eden Hazard sustained yet another injury as Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Alaves.

Zinedine Zidane rotated his squad on the back of the impressive Champions League victory over Inter Milan during the week, with Mariano Diaz picked to lead the line after a goal-scoring display against Villarreal last weekend.

Football Hazard facing another spell out with apparent injury AN HOUR AGO

It took the visitors just five minutes to find the back of the net, with Alaves awarded a spot-kick for a handball by Nacho. Lucas Perez converted from 12 yards out, finding the corner of the net beyond Courtois’ reach.

Real Madrid were dealt another blow on the half-hour mark when Zidane was forced to withdraw Hazard due to injury, with Rodrygo introduced in the place of the luckless Belgian who has featured in just 15 games for Los Blancos in the last 12 months.

Alaves were gifted a second just four minutes into the second half when Courtois played a back pass out to Joselu and the Alaves forward struck a first-time finish into the empty net as Real Madrid dug an even deeper hole for themselves.

Zidane made a number of changes in the second half, with Martin Odegaard, Isco, Vinicius Junior and Ferland Mendy all introduced, and Casemiro scored with four minutes remaining to give Real Madrid a lifeline.

Alaves held on for three points, though, clinching the win their overall performance warranted. The result keeps Real Madrid six points off Real Sociedad at the top of La Liga and will intensify the questioning of Zidane over his side’s inconsistent form this season.

TALKING POINT - Another Eden Hazard injury prompts more questions

Hazard’s Real Madrid career has followed a consistent pattern so far. The Belgian has endured a delayed start to each of his two seasons in the Spanish captain. This has been followed by encouraging form and then another injury, sidelining him again. Just as Hazard was starting to find some form, impressing in the win over Inter, he has picked up another injury, withdrawn by Zidane after just 30 minutes. This development will prompt more questions of a player who is starting to look like an expensive mistake for Real Madrid.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Joselu (Alaves)

Sergio Ramos was notable in his absence as Joselu physically dominated the Real Madrid defence. The Alaves forward scored the second goal for the visitors, taking advantage of the blunder from Courtois, and was imperious in the air against both Nacho and Raphael Varane. Joselu certainly made an impression against his former side, linking up well with Perez on the counter attack in the attacking third. He was too much for the Spanish champions.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid: Courtois 2, Vazquez 5, Nacho 3, Varane 4, Marcelo 5, Casemiro 5, Kroos 7, Modric 7, Asensio 4, Hazard 4, Mariano 6. Subs: Rodrygo 5, Mendy 5, Odegaard 5, Vinicius 6, Isco.

Alaves: Pacheco 7, Ximo 6, Laguardia 7, Lejeune 8, Duarte 7, Jota 6, Battaglia 6, Pina 6, Rioja 7, Joselu 8, Perez 8. Subs: Edgar 5, Sainz 4, Lopez, Deyverson.

KEY MOMENTS

4’ PENALTY KICK TO ALAVES! The ball strikes the arm of Nacho from a corner kick and the referee points to the spot!

5’ GOAL! Real Madrid 0-1 Alaves: What a start for the visitors to the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano! Courtois went the right way, but Perez's spot kick was too well struck for the Real Madrid goalkeeper to get there! Perez finds the right-hand corner of the net and Alaves have the lead!

24’ Perez was through! What a chance for Alaves to double their advantage! Perez was played clean through on goal, but Courtois came off his line to make the save with his left hand. That should have been two.

49’ GOAL! Real Madrid 0-2 Alaves: What a MASSIVE blunder by Courtois! Oh dear! Courtois had time to pick out a teammate with a pass, but played the ball straight to Joselu who finishes first-time into the back of the Real Madrid net! It's a long way back for the home side now!

86’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-2 Alaves: A lifeline for Real Madrid in the final stages of this match! Vinicius controlled a cross at the back post, his shot was saved by Pacheco, but the rebound fell to Casemiro and the Brazilian bundled home the finish from close range! Game on!

90+5’ Off the crossbar! Wow! What a moment that would have been late on. The space opened up for Isco 20 yards out, he was allowed to get the shot away, but it clips the top of the crossbar!

KEY STATS

Real Madrid have conceded five penalties in their last three La Liga games, as many as in their last 52 games before that.

Eden Hazard has featured in just 15 games for Real Madrid since November 26 2019 and has failed to play the full 90 minutes of any of them.

Real Madrid have lost three of their last five home games in all competitions.

Liga 'It's been very tough for him' - Zidane on Hazard's rotten luck 07/11/2020 AT 14:14