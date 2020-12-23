A Casemiro header and a late Karim Benzema strike against Granada extended Real Madrid’s winning run in all competitions to six games and take Zinedine Zidane’s side back to joint-top of La Liga.

Luka Modric missed out for the Spanish champions after picking up an injury in the weekend’s win over Eibar with Fede Valverde picked in the place of the Croatian midfielder.

transfers Manchester United ready for Jadon Sancho summer deal - Paper Round 2 HOURS AGO

Both sides struggled to create much in the first half, with the only moment of note seeing Rodrygo taken off with a hamstring injury having been denied a penalty kick seven minutes before half-time.

The breakthrough came just before the hour mark when Casemiro headed home a Marco Asensio cross to the back post just minutes after the latter had struck the post with an audacious backheel volley.

Karim Benzema made sure of the points in stoppage time, cutting inside off the right wing to drive at the opposition defence and angle a low strike into the back of the Granada net.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) Image credit: Getty Images

Victory over Granada lifts Real Madrid back up on to 32 points, level with Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga standings, although Diego Simeone’s side have two games in hand over their city rivals.

TALKING POINT - How bad will Rodrygo’s injury prove to be?

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, it appeared Rodrygo had picked up only a knock after going down on the edge of the Granada penalty area. However, it soon became apparent that the Brazilian had suffered a more serious injury. Rodrygo has been a key figure for Real Madrid in their recent resurgence and so it would be a big blow to Zinedine Zidane if the player is sidelined for any great length of time.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Casemiro (Real Madrid)

There has been a lot of talk about Modric’s form recently, and with good reason. But Casemiro also deserves credit for the manner of his performances of late and this was another demonstration of what the Brazilian midfielder offers Real Madrid. Casemiro’s goal opened the scoring and set Real Madrid on their way, but he was the one who set the tone for his side in the centre of the pitch. A battling display for a battling win.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Courtois 7, Carvajal 6, Varane 5, Ramos 6, Mendy 7, Kroos 6, Casemiro 8, Valverde 7, Vazquez 6, Benzema 7, Rodrygo 4. Subs - Isco 5, Vinicius 5, Asensio 7.

Granada - Silva 6, Foulquier 5, Vallejo 7, Duarte56, Neva 5, Eteki 5, Herrera 6, Puertas 6, Milla 5, Kenedy 6, Soldado 5. Subs - Quini 5, Molina 6, Sanchez 6, Suarez 4, Soro 3.

KEY MOMENTS

38’ Rodrygo injured! It might not have been a penalty kick, but the Brazilian appears to have hurt himself here and Real Madrid are going to be forced into a change. Asensio getting ready. It’s a hamstring problem.

56’ Off the woodwork! Inches away from an opener for Real Madrid as Asensio strikes the post! What a goal it would have been! An acrobatic backheel effort that comes off the post!

58’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Granada: They have had to work for it, but Real Madrid finally have the lead! Asensio plays a wonderful cross into the box and Casemiro rises highest to get on the end of it, powering a header into the back of the Granada net! Silva had no chance.

90+4’ GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Granada: And that will be that for Real Madrid! Benzema makes sure of the points by driving in off the right wing and angling a low strike into the back of the net from just inside the box! The hosts have the three points in the bag now.

KEY STATS

Casemiro scored Real Madrid’s 6,200th goal in La Liga and has scored in each of his last three home games, his best scoring run for the club.

Toni Kroos has now played 200 La Liga games for Real Madrid. Uli Stielike is the only German to have made more La Liga appearances (212) for the club.

Ligue 1 Poch risked becoming the next Alan Curbishley if he turned down PSG 12 HOURS AGO