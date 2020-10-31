Eden Hazard marked his return to the Real Madrid starting lineup with a stunning strike from distance as the Spanish champions claimed a 4-1 home win over Huesca.

Having made a cameo off the bench in the 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach during the week, the Belgian was handed his first start of the season and he delivered, opening the scoring after 40 minutes.

Hazard picked up the ball with his back to goal 25 yards out, turned and opened up space for the shot, with his driven effort finding the net. And Karim Benzema doubled Real Madrid’s advantage just before the break, taking down a Lucas Vazquez cross and firing across goal into the far corner.

Benzema and Hazard were also key in Real Madrid’s third goal, with the French striker picking out Fede Valverde at the back post after a counter attack. The Uruguayan midfielder made no mistake in lashing home a finish.

Real Madrid were denied the clean sheet with David Ferreiro got on the end of a Rafa Mir cross into the middle to find the back of Thibaut Courtois’ net, but Benzema scored a fourth late on as the hosts saw out a win which sent them top of La Liga.

TALKING POINT - Will Eden Hazard give Real Madrid the spark they need?

This match was following a familiar pattern for Real Madrid this season, with the Spanish champions struggling to create much in the final third of the pitch. Then Hazard created something out of nothing and sent Los Blancos on their way. Will the return of the Belgian provide Real Madrid with the spark they need to ignite their season, at least in an attacking sense?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

This was a demonstration of what Hazard can offer Real Madrid. The Belgian was given 60 minutes by Zidane and played a key role in two of his side’s goals. Huesca did well when they could defend with the ball in front of them, but Hazard was the one who drove at them with the ball at his feet and forced them into difficult positions and decisions.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Courtois 6, Vazquez 7, Militao 5, Ramos 6, Marcelo 5, Valverde 7, Casemiro 6, Modric 8, Hazard 8, Benzema 8, Asensio 7. Subs - Mendy 6, Isco 5, Rodrygo 5, Kroos 5, Vinicius 7.

Huesca - Fernandez 5, Maffeo 5, Pulido 5, Siovas 6, Luisinho 5, Nwakali 6, Mosquera 7, Garcia 6, Gomez 6, Mir 8, Ontiveros 6. Subs - Valderrama 5, Silva 4, Ferreiro 7, Ramirez 5, Galan 5.

KEY MOMENTS

40’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Huesca: What a goal and what a way to reintroduce yourself! Nothing was really happening for Real Madrid and so Hazard decides to do it all himself! He created some space for himself 25 yards, took a few steps towards goal and then unleashed a strike into the back of the net!

45’ GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Huesca: It's 2-0 to Real Madrid! Benzema took down a Vazquez cross to the back post and slammed a finish across goal and into the far corner of the net! The Frenchman hasn't been in great form recently, but he took that goal really well! The hosts in control.

54’ GOAL! Real Madrid 3-0 Huesca: Patient play from Real Madrid! Benzema was played in behind by Hazard, his cross comes back to him. He then calmly picks out Valverde unmarked at the back post and the young midfielder lashes home a powerful finish! Los Blancos three goals to the good.

74’ GOAL! Real Madrid 3-1 Huesca: Huesca have given themselves a lifeline late on in this game! Mir did really well down the left side to create the space for the cross, the delivery into the middle was a good one and Ferreiro was on hand to turn the ball into the net.

90’ GOAL! Real Madrid 4-1 Huesca: It's a fourth goal for Real Madrid and a second for Benzema! Marcelo played the cross into the middle, Rodrygo headed it down for Benzema and the French striker heads into the back of the net. That applies the polish for Los Blancos.

KEY STATS

Eden Hazard scored his first goal for Real Madrid in 392 days (against Granada, October 2019).

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos became only the 10th player to reach 500 La Liga appearances and only the third defender to reach this milestone after Manolo Sanchis (523) and Miguel Soler (504).

