Real Sociedad broke Atletico Bilbao's hearts for the second time in four days as Roberto Lopez hit a late equaliser in their Basque derby La Liga clash on Wednesday, four days after defeating their arch-rivals in the Copa del Rey final.

Captain Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the spot as Real Sociedad won their first trophy since 1987 in the postponed 2020 cup final, and the sides were soon facing each other again.

Bilbao thought they had extracted a measure of revenge when Asier Villalibre headed home Alejandro Berenguer's long cross in the 85th minute, but substitute Lopez had other ideas.

With the clock ticking up towards 90 minutes, Lopez received the ball and made space for himself before unleashing a thunderous long-range shot into the top-left corner.

