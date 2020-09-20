David Silva made his Real Sociedad debut as Real Madrid started their La Liga title defence with a goalless draw at the Anoeta.

Martin Odegaard was handed a place in Zinedine Zidane’s starting lineup having been recalled early from a two-year loan spell at Sociedad, with Silva on the bench having trained only four times with his new teammates.

Real Madrid dominated possession throughout, but it was the hosts who created the clearest opportunities in the first half, with Alexander Isak denied by Thibaut Courtois in a one-on-one situation.

Silva was introduced to the contest midway through the second half and looked lively, but this was a game of few opportunities, with Real Madrid unable to start their 2020/21 season with a victory.

TALKING POINT - Lack of attacking depth raises questions over Gareth Bale/James Rodriguez exits

With Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard unavailable for this season opener, Real Madrid were somewhat short of attacking options, particularly in the second half when they started to grow weary. This resulted in teenagers Marvin Park and Sergio Arribas being thrown on for their debuts in the final minutes. Is this what Zidane has planned for the season or do Real Madrid have replacements lined up for Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez who have been allowed to leave the club this summer?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Considering how Raphael Varane’s last game for Real Madrid went (in the Champions League last 16 exit to Manchester City), the Frenchman will surely be rather pleased with how he played. He was solid at the back for the away side and made a number of key blocks to deny the likes of Isak, Portu and Silva. After that blip against City, Varane seems to have found his best form again.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Sociedad - Remiro 4, Gorosabel 5, Elustond 6o, Le Normand 7, Munoz 6, Guevara 6, Merino 7, Portu 6, Oyarzabal 6, Barrenetxea 6, Isa 7k. Subs - Silva 6, Bautista 5, Januzaj 5, Quiros.

Real Madrid - Courtois 8, Mendy 6, Ramos 6, Varane 8, Carvaja 5l, Modri 6c, Kroos 6, Odegaard 6, Rodrygo 5, Vinicius 7, Benzema 6. Subs - Casemiro 5, Valverde 5, Arribas, Park 6.

KEY MOMENTS

44’ Courtois denies Isak! That was a big opportunity for Sociedad to take the lead! Isak had a one-on-one after a lovely through pass by Oyarzabal, but Courtois was out quickly to make the save! Big moment!

47’ Just past the post! Another excellent chance for La Real to take the lead, with a clever pass played over the top for Barrenetxea. The youngster side-foots his effort wide of the far post, though. Not far away at all!

65’ Here he comes! Silva is on for his Real Sociedad debut and his first La Liga game in 10 years! Can he make a good impression in the final 25 minutes?

KEY STATS

Thibaut Courtois has saved 24 of the last 26 shots he has faced for Real Madrid in La Liga.

