Atletico Madrid performed a dramatic second half comeback to beat Real Valladolid 2-1 and secure their first La Liga title since 2014.

Diego Simeone’s side came into the game knowing victory would be enough to get them over the line at the top of the line, but this was to be another day of twists and turns in the Spanish title race.

The visitors started strong, but it was Real Valladolid who found the back of the net first with Oscar Plano finishing at the near post after being released in behind the Atleti defence on the counter attack.

Almost simultaneously, Real Madrid conceded at home to Villarreal, keeping Atletico Madrid at the top of the live table even as they struggled to create much against a team fighting to avoid relegation.

Atleti emerged for the second half with renewed vigour and equalised through Angel Correa who created space for himself on the edge of the box with a terrific piece of skill and toe-poked home.

Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the La Liga Santander match between Real Valladolid CF and Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla on May 22, 2021 in Valladolid, Spain. Image credit: Getty Images

The turnaround was completed when Luis Suarez was gifted the ball just inside the opposition half, giving him the opportunity to race through on goal and convert to give Atletico Madrid a 2-1 lead.

Real Valladolid showed some fight in an attempt to score a second, but defeat consigned them to relegation while Atletico Madrid celebrated title glory despite a late comeback by Real Madrid against Villarreal.

TALKING POINT - Luis Suarez made the difference for Atletico Madrid

When Atletico Madrid needed a goal, it was Suarez who provided it. The Uruguayan delivered the decisive moment to give his side all three points, sealing Atleti’s first league title for seven years. It was a similar story in the penultimate game of the season against Osasuna, when Suarez netted an 89th minute winner. In this match, last weekend’s match and over the course of the whole season, the 34-year-old made the difference for Atletico Madrid.

Luis Suarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the La Liga Santander match between Real Valladolid CF and Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla on May 22, 2021 in Valladolid, Spain. Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)

Suarez scored the winner, but it was Correa who gave Atleti a platform upon which to build a comeback with his equaliser. The Argentine was a driving force for the away side in the second half and so it wasn’t surprising that the breakthrough moment for the visitors came through him. Correa has his flaws, but this match demonstrated all of his qualities, both technical and psychological. He set the tone for the comeback.

Atletico Madrid's Argentine forward Angel Correa (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Real Valladolid FC against Club Atletico de Madrid at the Jose Zorilla stadium in Valladolid on May 22, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Valladolid - Masip 5, Janko 7, Olivas 5, El Yamiq 4, Olaza 6, Plano 7, Fede 5, Mesa 5, Villa 6, Andre 5, Weissman 6. Subs - Michel 5, Guardiola 3, Jota 5, Hervias 2, Perez 2.

Atletico Madrid - Oblak 6, Trippier 6, Felipe 8, Gimenez 6, Hermoso 5, Koke 5, Saul 5, Llorente 6, Carrasco 7, Correa 8, Suarez 8. Subs - Kondogbia 5, Lodi 6, Felix 6, Herrera 3.

KEY MOMENTS

18’ GOAL! Real Valladolid 1-0 Atletico Madrid: Disaster for Atleti! There's an opening goal and it's gone the way of Real Valladolid! The Atletico Madrid defence was missing as the hosts came flying forward on the break and Plano raced clear to find the back of the net at the near post!

57’ GOAL! Real Valladolid 1-1 Atletico Madrid: A HUGE goal for Atleti! They are back on level terms! It was barely a chance for Correa on the edge of the Real Valladolid box, but he toe-pokes the finish into the back of the net from 20 yards out! Atletico Madrid have equalised!

62’ Big chance! That could have been a second goal for Real Valladolid! Olaza's shot from distance was saved by Oblak, Weissman reacted first, but he heads the rebound over the top!

67’ GOAL! Real Valladolid 1-2 Atletico Madrid: SUAREZ! Is that the goal that seals the title for Atletico Madrid? Guardiola gave up the ball inside his own half giving Suarez the chance to race through on goal, but the Uruguayan kept his cool and finished into the back of the net!

KEY STATS

Angel Correa scored nine La Liga goals this season, his best ever season as an Atletico Madrid player.

Luis Suarez scored his 21st league goal of the season for Atletico Madrid, the same number he scored for Barcelona when he last won La Liga in 2018/19.

