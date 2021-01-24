Atletico Madrid were trailing Valencia 1-0 but came from behind to win 3-1 at home in La Liga on Sunday night.

Valencia took a shock lead in the 11th minute with an unstoppable long-range strike from Serbian midfielder Uros Racic but the league leaders responded in the 23rd when Felix stuck out a foot to prod home from a corner.

The Portuguese forward then latched on to a through ball to launch a quick counter attack early in the second half and released Suarez, who took a couple of touches before striking in off the far post from a tight angle.

Substitute Angel Correa then finished off a fine move from Marcos Llorente in the 72nd minute to clinch a seventh league win in a row for Diego Simeone's side, who lead nearest challengers Real Madrid by seven points with a game in hand.

