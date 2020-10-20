Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has said that Lionel Messi is 'happy' at the club but his performances this season 'could be better'.

The 33-year-old Argentina international served his club with notice that he wanted to leave for free in the close season.

However a standoff ensued between club and player, with Messi ultimately deciding he would not pursue the matter through the courts.

His contract ends next summer and he will be free to sign a pre-contract deal in January with another club to leave for nothing.

The player has scored just once so far this season but Koeman said: "I don't have any complaints or doubts about his effort.

Right now his performances could be better. On a day-to-day basis, he's happy and wants to play and be the team's captain.

Barcelona are preparing for their Champions League match against Hungary's Ferencvaros on Tuesday night

Juventus are also in the Catalans' group, an Koeman acknowledged progressing in the tournament would not be easy.

"When you're at Barcelona you always want to be there fighting for trophies, be it in La Liga or Europe.

We aren't the favourites, but we can go far.

