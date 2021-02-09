Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has shifted stance by saying he is unfazed if Paris Saint-Germain continue their public courting of Lionel Messi.

Earlier in the month, Koeman took exception to PSG forward Angel Maria saying he would love to play alongside his fellow Argentina international at club level - claiming it was a lack of respect towards Barcelona.

At the weekend, Lyon boss Rudi Garcia waded into the controversy - reminding Koeman that he publicly said he wanted to sign Les Gones forward Memphis Depay.

Despite Garcia correctly pointing out that there were similarities with what Di Maria said about Messi and the comments from Koeman on Depay, the Dutch coach hit out at his Lyon counterpart and said he would not be concerned if PSG continued to talk about Barca’s captain.

"I don't know why PSG are doing this (talking about Messi) but if they want to talk about Leo, they can," Koeman told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at Sevilla.

"But now the Lyon coach is getting involved, it seems like he wants to raise his profile in the media.

It's not important to me. What we have to do is prepare our match against Sevilla, then Alaves and then PSG and we'll see what happens.

Messi has been free to negotiate with rival clubs since last month as his contract with Barca, where he has stayed since he was 13, expires in June.

PSG will get a close look at Messi in the coming weeks, as the two sides lock horns in the Champions League last 16.

The aforementioned Di Maria will not be in action in the first leg in Catalunya, as he has been ruled out with a thigh injury.

