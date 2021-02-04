Sergi Roberto has emerged as a doubt for Barcelona’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 later this month.

The versatile midfielder only recently returned to action following a spell out on account of a thigh injury.

Sergi Roberto was sidelined from November 21st until making a substitute appearance in the 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

He attempted to step up his comeback by taking a starting spot against Granad in the Coa Del Rey, but he lasted 57 minutes before reporting a problem with the same thigh.

The club confirmed the problem, and gave no timeframe for his return to action.

"Tests carried out on Thursday have revealed that Sergi Roberto has suffered an injury to his right thigh. His availability will be determined by his recovery time," the club said in a statement.

Barcelona face PSG in the first leg of their Champions League clash at Camp Nou on February 16, with the second leg slated for March 10th - and Sergi Roberto is doubtful for the home game.

