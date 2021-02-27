It is now almost four years since Barcelona made Ousmane Dembele the world's second most expensive player. During that time, the France international's progress has been stuttered, to put it mildly.

Yet, in case we needed a reminder of his vast potential, the 23-year-old's fine goal and Man-of-the-Match performance in Barcelona's impressive 2-0 win at Sevilla showed the world that we should not give up on Dembele just yet.

Injuries have not helped matters, and some of the long-term setbacks that Dembele has suffered would derail the progress of any fledgling talent. But when you command a nine-figure fee, the expectations, when you are fit, are raised.

There have been glimpses on the grandest of stages in previous seasons of what Dembele can do. In his first year at the club, Dembele dazzled as Barcelona sent Chelsea crashing out of the Champions League, but, as has happened in each campaign since, such a impact has been all too rare.

This season, while the goals have not exactly rained in, Dembele's overall form, and most importantly confidence levels, have improved markedly.

The finish for the opener against a Sevilla side who had won six in row before Barca's visit typified this new-found belief. Dembele was direct, willing to run right at the heart of the Sevilla backline, before, with his weaker foot, rifling a fine finish into the net.

Several further runs, displaying fleet-footed skill to beat his man, followed at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. He would have had a superb assist had Lionel Messi not had a rare moment of being human in front of goal in the second half.

This was a display against Sevilla similar to his all-action performances for Borussia Dortmund that persuaded Barca to splash the cash. A threat with his left foot or his right, and an ability to dribble past defenders as if they were not there used to be par for the course with Dembele. Sevilla will testify to the fact he is clearly still capable of reaching those levels.

Fending off the injuries has certainly helped this improved form. When taken off late in the second half by Ronald Koeman, the Frenchman did not look happy, a further sign that any fitness concerns no longer exist.

The challenge now is to maintain this form, which is no easy task in this chaotic and inconsistent Barca team. Three goals from three Champions League starts is a more than commendable return from Demebele this season, but in the league, just two strikes is nowhere of the required standard.

Barca's overall performance at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan was one of their best of the season, and it is no coincidence that Dembele was at the heart of it. He needs to become a more focal point of the team if Barca are to mount a late title challenge.

He possess all the tools, and if the injuries stay away, the goals will start to flow. There is much work to do, but at last there seems to be a path for progression for this super-talented forward.

