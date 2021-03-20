Sevilla's goalkeeper Bono scored deep into injury time to grab a 1-1 draw for his side against Real Valladolid in La Liga on Saturday night.

Valladolid had looked set for the win when Chilean midfielder Fabian Orellana put the hosts in charge with a 44th minute penalty after forward Shon Weissman had been barged over by Sevilla defenders Diego Carlos and Karim Rekik.

Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong missed two good chances to equalise in the second half, sending a header against the woodwork from close range and then glancing a Suso cross just wide of the far post.

With Julen Lopetegui's side chasing a Champions League spot this season they could ill afford to drop points, and the goalkeeper intervened at the death in order to claim a point.

He finished with a left-foot strike in a crowded area as Valladolid failed to clear a corner, with Jules Kounde sending in a low cross.

Sevilla remain fourth and move to 55 points, 10 ahead of fifth-placed Real Sociedad who host Barcelona, in third on 59 points, on Sunday.

Valladolid would have climbed to 14th with a victory but instead stayed 16th, four points clear of the relegation zone.

"It's incredible, it's difficult to describe and I didn't know how to celebrate," said the Moroccan.

"You do your job in your own goal and it's very strange to see yourself up in the other box."

Bono is not the first goalkeeper to score in La Liga this season, as Eibar's Marko Dmitrovic netted from the penalty spot in a 2-1 defeat by Atletico Madrid in January.

The last keeper to score in open play in the league was Deportivo La Coruna's Dani Aranzubia, who struck to force a 1-1 draw against Almeria in February 2011.

Bono added: "Two years ago when I was at Girona I almost scored. I was reminded of that today and I looked at the dugout and the boss told me to get up there. The ball just fell to me, I did what I did and I'm very grateful."

