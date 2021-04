A second-half strike from Youssef En-Nesyri gave Sevilla a 1-0 win away at Levante on Wednesday that moved them to within three points of the top of the Liga table.

Both sides wore t-shirts protesting against a breakaway European Super League as they entered the pitch before a tight first-half with few chances for either side.

The visitors took the lead eight minutes after the restart when En-Nesyri was sent through on goal by Suso. The Moroccan forward rounded Dani Cardenas in the Levante goal before finishing into an empty net.

Lucas Ocampos was denied late on, but Sevilla held on for victory, making it six wins from their last seven La Liga games to blow the title race wide open.

"It's not an easy feat to win three away from home on the spin but we've done that and move onto the next now," coach Julen Lopetegui said.

"We worked the game well and were convincing. We knew exactly what kind of match we needed to play and in the second half we got the goal."

Victory moved the Andalusian side level on 67 points with Real Madrid, who play later on Wednesday, three behind table toppers Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Roberto Torres missed a penalty but scored one later in the game as Osasuna beat Valencia 3-1, while Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao drew 0-0.

