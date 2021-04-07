The Spanish football federation has confirmed it has opened an investigation into Cadiz defender Juan Cala after he was accused of racially abusing Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby in last Sunday's La Liga match.
The federation did not provide any more details on the investigation or say when a resolution would be announced.
Diakhaby on Tuesday called for Cala to be sanctioned for making the racial slur, which the Spanish player denies making.
