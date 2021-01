Football

'This was not a football match' - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on playing in blizzard

Real Madrid head coach, Zinedine Zidane, said his side did what they "could do on the pitch" after Los Blancos were held to a goalless draw by Osasuna on Saturday during a blizzard. But Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said the match should have been postponed given the travel difficulties.

