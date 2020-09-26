Valencia were held by Huesca to a 1-1 draw at home on Saturday.

Daniel Wass gave Javi Gracia's men the lead against the run of play shortly before halftime when his free kick from way out, meant as a cross, went straight into the far corner of the net, evading the touch of defenders and attackers alike.

Liga Suarez reacts to Messi's Instagram post 6 HOURS AGO

Huesca, who had been playing the more intelligent and imaginative football, kept their composure and continued to test goalkeeper Jaume Domenech and finally beat him with a looping header from Greek defender Dimitris Siovas in the 63rd.

Valencia, who were beaten 2-1 at Celta Vigo last week and parted with several key players over the summer, have four points from their opening three games while Huesca have two.

Earlier on Saturday, Alaves drew 0-0 at home to Getafe to pick up their first point of the campaign.

Barca’s ‘incomprehensible’ offer for Lautaro – Euro Papers

Liga Messi sad but still motivated after Suarez departure 7 HOURS AGO