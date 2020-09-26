Valencia were held by Huesca to a 1-1 draw at home on Saturday.
Daniel Wass gave Javi Gracia's men the lead against the run of play shortly before halftime when his free kick from way out, meant as a cross, went straight into the far corner of the net, evading the touch of defenders and attackers alike.
Huesca, who had been playing the more intelligent and imaginative football, kept their composure and continued to test goalkeeper Jaume Domenech and finally beat him with a looping header from Greek defender Dimitris Siovas in the 63rd.
Valencia, who were beaten 2-1 at Celta Vigo last week and parted with several key players over the summer, have four points from their opening three games while Huesca have two.
Earlier on Saturday, Alaves drew 0-0 at home to Getafe to pick up their first point of the campaign.
