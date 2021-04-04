Valencia’s players walked off the pitch, and the club issued a statement denouncing racism, following an incident involving Mouctar Diakhaby against Cadiz on Sunday.

Shortly before the half-hour mark in the Liga game on Sunday, Diakhaby and Cadiz’s Juan Cala squared off on the halfway line; it followed on from a tangle between the two in the Valencia box moments earlier.

Diakhaby had to pulled away from Cala, with the Valencia defender reacting furiously.

The Valencia players left the field a short time afterwards, and the club confirmed a meeting took place over whether to resume playing.

Valencia released a statement - revealing Diakhaby had urged his team to resume the game - while also calling for an end to racism.

Diakhaby, who was handed a yellow card for his reaction, was substituted prior to the game being restarted.

