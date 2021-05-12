Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman admits it is now “more complicated” and “very difficult” to win La Liga, after a surprise 3-3 draw at Levante

They twice threw away a lead, at one stage from 2-0 up, and missed the chance to go top of the table. Atletico Madrid have an opportunity to extend their advantage to four points when they host Real Sociedad tonight.

Lionel Messi and Pedri had set Barca on course for victory, but a lapse in concentration saw them concede twice in three minutes in the second half, and although Ousmane Dembele put them back in front shortly after, the hosts equalised through Leon win six minutes of normal time remaining.

"The league is more complicated now,” Koeman said after the game, with just two matches left to play.

The objective was to win all three games, but now it is very difficult.

"We were good in the first half but in the second half we lost a lot of dangerous balls, we lowered the intensity. We made a lot of mistakes in defence. We were not attentive.

"The games last 90 minutes and we lost a lot in the second half. It is very disappointing. It is difficult to explain what has happened.

"We were 0-2. You don't expect a draw.

'I see myself as Barca coach next season' - Koeman

Reports in Spain suggest Koeman is under pressure to keep his job after just one season in charge, but the former Everton and Netherlands boss has previously dismissed any suggestion he could be sacked this summer. After last night’s result, though, he conceded he is under pressure.

"As a coach you are the most responsible.

Coaches are always questioned. I understand that questions are being asked. I understand perfectly. We are very disappointed with the result.

Barcelona finish their campaign with a home match against Celta Vigo on Sunday, before a trip to Eibar the following weekend.

