Lionel Messi may have had an eventful summer which did not delight Barcelona fans, but he found a way to give them joy once more with a wonderful goal.

Having spent a dramatic summer demanding a move away from the Camp Nou, the Argentine showed fans what they could be missing before too long with a classic Youtube wonder goal.

The 33-year-old scoring a stunner was not surprising, but it was of note that this particular worldy was with his right foot after he cut inside from the left. Take every goal Arjen Robben has ever scored and flip it, essentially.

You can watch the goal below, courtesy of Barcelona's official Twitter account:

The spin inside:

Lionel Messi of Barcelona spins inside before scoring his sides second goal during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and Girona at Estadi Johan Cruyff Image credit: Getty Images

The right-foot finish:

Lionel Messi of Barcelona scores his sides second goal during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and Girona at Estadi Johan Cruyff Image credit: Getty Images

Perfect. Just a shame about the kit.

Next, and arguably even better, Messi produced this outrageous skill and pass in the lead up to Philippe Coutinho's goal, which the Brazilian almost inexplicably contrived to miss in the six-yard box.

Messi trains alone as he returns to Barcelona

