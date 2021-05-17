Xavi will reportedly hold talks with Barcelona this week over replacing Ronald Koeman as head coach.

Although Koeman managed to win the Copa del Rey in his debut season, that may not be enough to secure him another year in charge.

Club legend Xavi could be set to replace him, with Sport reporting that he will hold talks with Barca this week.

Xavi has been in charge of Qatari side Al Sadd for the last two years and recently signed a contract extension until 2023.

However, that deal apparently included a clause which meant he could leave if Barca came calling.

Xavi is back in Barcelona this week on holiday and it is reported he will advance talks over the first-team coach role, with the main focus of negotiations around the structures of the club.

He has designed a plan to substantially change the set-up of the first team and put his stamp on the club as former managers Frank Rijkaard and Pep Guardiola both did.

Barca, who are seven points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, finish their season with a trip to Eibar on Saturday.

