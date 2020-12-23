Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was pleased with his side's efforts after they beat Granada 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Madrid were made to work hard by Granada, who had chances of their own, and had to wait for the second half when Casemiro headaed them ahead. Karim Benzema clinched victory in added time.

"It was a really hard fought game. We said before that it was going to be very uncomfortable for us and it was," Zidane told reporters after the match.

"They came to press us very high up the pitch and they did it very well and the first half was very tough. But we were better in the second and we deserved the victory."

Zidane paid tribute to his players on winning six consecutive games in all competitions after a poor run of results in November, adding they had grown to cope with difficult spells in each of the matches during their winning run.

"The players know we will have difficult moments in every game but we are always well prepared," he said.

"We are very happy to have won six games and I'm very pleased for the players because they have shrugged off the critics and now they can be proud of what they have done. I want to congratulate all my players."

