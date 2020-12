Football

Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema is the best French striker in history

Zinedine Zidane stated that Karim Benzema was 'the best striker in France history' after the French veteran scored two goals in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. "Well, he is for me. What he has been doing is the proof. He has been playing at Real Madrid for a long time, more than 500 matches. His goals. What he has won and done is proof in itself."

