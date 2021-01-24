Zinedine Zidane’s assistant coach David Bettoni has called on the club and fans to show patience with Eden Hazard.

The Belgium international has struggled to show his best at Real Madrid following his move from Chelsea in 2019 - with injuries restricting his impact - but he produced a superb display in Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Alaves on Saturday.

Hazard scored one and assisted another for Karim Benzema, and it was a performance that drew praise from Bettoni - who was in charge of the team on account of Zidane’s absence due to a positive coronavirus test.

"He's a very creative player, he's spontaneous and he needs confidence to take on opponents “ Bettoni said.

He's had a lot of injuries and he needs everyone to have a little patience in him, even though there's very little patience in football.

Benzema, who benefited from a deft backheel from Hazard for his first goal, was thrilled with his team-mate’s performance and has backed him to be a success at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"At Chelsea he was a certain type of player and now he has to write a new history at Real Madrid," Benzema said.

I think he is doing well, he's so much better than before, he is working hard and he had a superb game today. We need to see the best version of Hazard.

The win over Alaves moved Real to within four points of leaders Atletico Madrid, but they have played two games more, and Zidane will look for a similar result against Levante next weekend.

