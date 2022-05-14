Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has said he is 'not concerned' by a players age as he addressed rumours linking Robert Lewandowski with a move to the club.

Sky in Germany reported that Lewandowski has told Bayern Munich will not sign a contract extension with the club with his current deal ending next summer.

And while Bayern Munich's chief executive Oliver Kahn has insisted Lewandowski will see out the final year of his contract, Bayern then risk losing the player as a free agent in just over 12 months' time.

The 33-year-old Polish striker has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona as manager Xavi Hernandez looks to rebuild a club that has endured a trophyless season and the loss of Lionel Messi.

Yet while Xavi refused to give credence to the links, he admitted that age was not a problem in the transfer market.

“When it comes to signing, age doesn't concern me… we signed Dani Alves when he was 38!”

“Players take care of themselves, they're more professional. (Dani) Alves, (Zlatan) Ibrahimović, (Luka) Modrić, Cristiano (Ronaldo) or (LIonel) Messi are examples”.

Barca had been linked with a move for Erling Braut Haaland earlier in the year but with his move to Manchester City they have been forced to look elsewhere for a striker, with Lewandowski still among the very best in Europe.

And Barcelona's transfer activity does not end there, with Frenkie de Jong also subject to a flurry of rumours linking him with a move away from the Camp Nou.

Manchester United are understood to be among those interested in the player, with De Jong's former boss at Ajax, Erik ten Hag, taking over at Old Trafford.

But while it's no secret De Jong has struggled to settle at Barcelona and Xavi insists he remains a key player at the club.

But with the Catalan Giants struggling to balance their books this season, even Xavi had to acknowledge that big offers could play a part in their decision-making this summer.

“I have said many times that Frenkie is very important. He’s key player," added Xavi.

“…then there is also the financial situation of the club and it has to be decided. I'm not talking about Frenkie, in general”

